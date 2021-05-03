Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)’s share price fell 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.87 and last traded at $9.92. 21,208 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,955,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Hyliion in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Hyliion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.03.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. Analysts forecast that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Hyliion by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Park Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Company Profile (NYSE:HYLN)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

