HyperCash (HC) Trading 26.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One HyperCash coin can currently be bought for $2.07 or 0.00003630 BTC on popular exchanges. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $93.09 million and $25.25 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HyperCash has traded 26.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,060.22 or 1.00280445 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00040064 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $797.26 or 0.01401144 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00010957 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $330.33 or 0.00580545 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $202.18 or 0.00355325 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.72 or 0.00224462 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004336 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004513 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

