I/O Coin Price Hits $0.25 on Major Exchanges (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $4.75 million and approximately $14,441.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, I/O Coin has traded 22.5% higher against the dollar. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000435 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $332.53 or 0.00574208 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006372 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00020730 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,562.20 or 0.02697581 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000757 BTC.

About I/O Coin

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,844,654 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

