i3 Verticals (IIIV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect i3 Verticals to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $44.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.48 million. On average, analysts expect i3 Verticals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IIIV stock opened at $33.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.07. i3 Verticals has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -830.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

IIIV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

In other i3 Verticals news, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $6,566,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 270,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,884,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

