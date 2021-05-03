i3 Verticals (IIIV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect i3 Verticals to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $44.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.48 million. On average, analysts expect i3 Verticals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
IIIV stock opened at $33.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.07. i3 Verticals has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -830.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
In other i3 Verticals news, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $6,566,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 270,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,884,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.
i3 Verticals Company Profile
i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.
Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?
Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.