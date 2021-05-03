ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Short Interest Update

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 253,700 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the March 31st total of 199,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on ICF International from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on ICF International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on ICF International from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ICF International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.75.

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $226,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,254 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,487. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 7,753 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $682,496.59. 4.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICFI. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ICF International by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 336,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,982,000 after buying an additional 67,194 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ICF International by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 464,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,491,000 after buying an additional 63,635 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in ICF International during the 1st quarter valued at $3,050,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ICF International by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after buying an additional 13,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ICF International during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICFI stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.30. 1,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,802. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.25. ICF International has a 1 year low of $51.48 and a 1 year high of $94.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $434.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.56 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.19%. As a group, analysts predict that ICF International will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.49%.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

