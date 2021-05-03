ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.20 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for ICON Public in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.09. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ICON Public’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.43 EPS.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.09. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 21.42%.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ICLR. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Truist raised shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $207.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. ICON Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.10.

NASDAQ ICLR opened at $216.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.54 and a 200 day moving average of $197.56. ICON Public has a 1 year low of $145.11 and a 1 year high of $223.62.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in ICON Public by 250.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ICON Public during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in ICON Public by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in ICON Public by 7.1% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICON Public

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

