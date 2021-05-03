Icon Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,477 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 107.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,846 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.1% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,200.00 target price (up previously from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,094.67.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,467.42 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,256.38 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,226.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,199.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.53, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

