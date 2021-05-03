Iconic Token (ICNQ) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $37,430.00

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. Iconic Token has a market capitalization of $7.71 million and approximately $37,430.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iconic Token coin can now be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00001336 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Iconic Token has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00064084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.15 or 0.00276552 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004091 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $664.04 or 0.01146659 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00026991 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.63 or 0.00715978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,914.43 or 1.00005913 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Iconic Token Coin Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,968,783 coins. Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

