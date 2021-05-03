IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Hits New 52-Week High at $103.72

Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $103.72 and last traded at $103.72, with a volume of 851 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.48.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. IDACORP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IDA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 3rd quarter worth about $855,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,020,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,546 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Company Profile (NYSE:IDA)

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

