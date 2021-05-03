IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. IDEAYA Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to $0.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.07) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow IDEAYA Biosciences.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.88 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $103,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,583.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 407.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDYA opened at $20.55 on Monday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.02. The company has a market capitalization of $676.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 2.11.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.