IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. IDEAYA Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to $0.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.07) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.88 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $103,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,583.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 407.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDYA opened at $20.55 on Monday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.02. The company has a market capitalization of $676.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 2.11.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

See Also: What are convertible shares? 

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.