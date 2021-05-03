IDT (NYSE:IDT) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.66

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.66 and last traded at $24.66, with a volume of 769 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.01.

Separately, TheStreet raised IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.85. The stock has a market cap of $637.72 million, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.07.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The firm had revenue of $339.77 million during the quarter.

In other IDT news, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $47,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mitch Silberman sold 1,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $44,137.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,519 shares of company stock valued at $142,712 in the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of IDT by 189.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of IDT by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of IDT by 3,796.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDT in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of IDT in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 37.92% of the company’s stock.

About IDT (NYSE:IDT)

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

