iExec RLC 24-Hour Volume Tops $22.34 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 3rd. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $265.54 million and approximately $22.34 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 22.3% higher against the dollar. One iExec RLC coin can currently be bought for $3.32 or 0.00005841 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00072718 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00020447 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00073037 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $503.02 or 0.00885879 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,233.45 or 0.10977864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.95 or 0.00100294 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00047059 BTC.

About iExec RLC

RLC is a coin. It launched on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 coins. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec . iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec . iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

