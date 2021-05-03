IG Gold (IGG) Market Cap Reaches $26.66 Million

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded up 21.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Over the last week, IG Gold has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. One IG Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. IG Gold has a total market cap of $26.66 million and approximately $494,905.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IG Gold alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00064810 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00073004 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00020084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.14 or 0.00280054 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.33 or 0.00185363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About IG Gold

IG Gold is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

Buying and Selling IG Gold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IG Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IG Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IG Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.