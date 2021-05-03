IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $67.00 and last traded at $67.00. 2,097 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 195,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.72.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IGMS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $86.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IGM Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.33.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.03. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.06 and a beta of -1.12.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $155,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,824. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,492 shares of company stock worth $404,367. 79.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGMS. Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,948,000 after purchasing an additional 511,090 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,328,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,318,000 after purchasing an additional 460,573 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 721,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,688,000 after acquiring an additional 265,714 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 183.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 298,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,394,000 after acquiring an additional 193,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,063,000. 47.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

