IGM Financial Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:IGM)

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of IGM Financial in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IGM Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Desjardins lowered IGM Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bankshares set a C$51.00 target price on shares of IGM Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$39.50 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.43.

Shares of IGM stock opened at C$43.88 on Monday. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of C$26.61 and a 1 year high of C$43.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$39.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$35.70. The stock has a market cap of C$10.46 billion and a PE ratio of 13.68.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$812.81 million for the quarter.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

