IGM Financial’s (IGM) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$45.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on IGM. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$39.50 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$51.00 price target on shares of IGM Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.29.

Shares of TSE:IGM traded up C$0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching C$44.70. 275,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,167. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.70. The firm has a market cap of C$10.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.94. IGM Financial has a 1-year low of C$26.61 and a 1-year high of C$45.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$812.81 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IGM Financial will post 4.0400001 EPS for the current year.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

