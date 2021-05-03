Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $2,070,985,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1,962.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,881,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,063 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,336,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,423,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,331,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,438,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,639,000 after buying an additional 2,263,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.47.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $111.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $196.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.47. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.17%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.