Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 5,692 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,834 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,692 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 63,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Medtronic by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $2,249,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 321,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,899,000 after buying an additional 37,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

MDT opened at $130.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $176.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.03 and its 200 day moving average is $115.81. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.68 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.30.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

