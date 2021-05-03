Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) PT Raised to $207.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $189.00 to $207.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.59.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $230.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.98. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $148.66 and a 1 year high of $235.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1,492.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

