Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) PT Raised to $240.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.14% from the company’s current price.

ITW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.82.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

NYSE ITW opened at $230.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $72.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $222.64 and its 200-day moving average is $208.98. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $148.66 and a 12-month high of $235.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,111,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,087,905,000 after purchasing an additional 121,298 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,095,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,935,459,000 after buying an additional 659,248 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 25,617,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,615,123,000 after acquiring an additional 317,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,446,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,924,836,000 after acquiring an additional 772,245 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.