Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 39.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,986 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 3,211 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 238.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total transaction of $321,792.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,943 shares in the company, valued at $18,077,872.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.02, for a total transaction of $126,234.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,620,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,564,046 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ILMN. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.89.

ILMN opened at $392.84 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.42 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $404.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a PE ratio of 91.15, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

