ImageCoin Price Up 18.9% This Week (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 18% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $414,731.33 and $67,450.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0373 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 46% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000479 BTC.

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,113,871 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

