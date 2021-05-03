IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Short Interest Down 17.1% in April

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the March 31st total of 3,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

IMAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie raised their price objective on IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.60 to $17.90 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush raised shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. IMAX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.04.

In other news, insider Jacqueline Bassani sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $36,293.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,281.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Welton sold 5,000 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,067.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,559 shares of company stock valued at $195,464 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of IMAX by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of IMAX by 11,150.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 11,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

IMAX opened at $20.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.77. IMAX has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $25.05. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.85.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 50.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that IMAX will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

