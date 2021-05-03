iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) Short Interest Up 26.6% in April

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,000 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the March 31st total of 61,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

IMBI stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.48. 980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,740. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.39. The company has a market capitalization of $122.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.70. iMedia Brands has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 146.24%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of iMedia Brands from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of iMedia Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMBI. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in iMedia Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iMedia Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iMedia Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in iMedia Brands by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 13,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home dÃ©cor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

