Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Gap Up to $15.68

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.68, but opened at $16.30. Immunovant shares last traded at $16.43, with a volume of 7,804 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IMVT shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Immunovant from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Immunovant from $58.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Immunovant from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.68. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.64.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,799,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,446 shares during the period. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,204,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Immunovant by 682.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 171,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after purchasing an additional 149,193 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,619,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Immunovant by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 445,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,578,000 after purchasing an additional 88,547 shares in the last quarter. 40.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunovant Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

