Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Given a C$34.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has been assigned a C$34.00 price objective by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential downside of 7.88% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$30.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$33.93.
Shares of IMO stock traded up C$1.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$36.91. 1,020,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,114. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of C$14.86 and a 12-month high of C$37.19. The company has a market cap of C$27.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.20.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
