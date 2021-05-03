Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Given a C$34.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has been assigned a C$34.00 price objective by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential downside of 7.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$30.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$33.93.

Shares of IMO stock traded up C$1.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$36.91. 1,020,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,114. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of C$14.86 and a 12-month high of C$37.19. The company has a market cap of C$27.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.20.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.23 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

