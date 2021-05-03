Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 8.37% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$23.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil to C$40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$28.00 to C$29.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$33.93.
TSE IMO traded up C$1.41 on Monday, reaching C$36.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,020,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,114. The firm has a market cap of C$27.09 billion and a PE ratio of -21.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.84. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$14.86 and a 52 week high of C$37.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.