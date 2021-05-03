Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 8.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$23.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil to C$40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$28.00 to C$29.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$33.93.

TSE IMO traded up C$1.41 on Monday, reaching C$36.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,020,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,114. The firm has a market cap of C$27.09 billion and a PE ratio of -21.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.84. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$14.86 and a 52 week high of C$37.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.23 billion. Analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

