Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Increased to C$39.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at ATB Capital from C$37.75 to C$39.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IMO. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Imperial Oil to C$33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$28.00 to C$29.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$33.93.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock traded up C$1.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$36.91. 1,020,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,114. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10. The company has a market cap of C$27.09 billion and a PE ratio of -21.20. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$14.86 and a twelve month high of C$37.19.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

