Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Increased to C$39.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at ATB Capital from C$37.75 to C$39.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.66% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IMO. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Imperial Oil to C$33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$28.00 to C$29.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$33.93.
Shares of Imperial Oil stock traded up C$1.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$36.91. 1,020,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,114. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10. The company has a market cap of C$27.09 billion and a PE ratio of -21.20. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$14.86 and a twelve month high of C$37.19.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
Read More: Current Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.