Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$39.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$23.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$28.00 to C$29.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Imperial Oil to C$33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$33.93.

TSE IMO traded up C$1.41 on Monday, reaching C$36.91. 1,020,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,114. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$14.86 and a 12 month high of C$37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.84. The stock has a market cap of C$27.09 billion and a PE ratio of -21.20.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.23 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

