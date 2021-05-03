Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$39.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.66% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$23.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$28.00 to C$29.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Imperial Oil to C$33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$33.93.
TSE IMO traded up C$1.41 on Monday, reaching C$36.91. 1,020,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,114. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$14.86 and a 12 month high of C$37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.84. The stock has a market cap of C$27.09 billion and a PE ratio of -21.20.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
