Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.71.

PI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Impinj from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Impinj from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $31.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Impinj from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

PI opened at $47.46 on Monday. Impinj has a one year low of $20.91 and a one year high of $79.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 8.38 and a quick ratio of 6.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 2.56.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.63% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Impinj’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Impinj will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Impinj news, Director Oppen Peter H. Van sold 25,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $1,765,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,360.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,543 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $90,620.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,948,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,984 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,405 in the last ninety days. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Impinj by 243.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

