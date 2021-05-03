Incent (INCNT) Price Hits $0.0914 on Top Exchanges

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Incent has a total market cap of $4.20 million and $427,200.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Incent has traded up 8% against the dollar. One Incent coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0914 or 0.00000161 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00064897 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $159.53 or 0.00280367 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $677.14 or 0.01190031 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00029720 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.44 or 0.00737144 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,997.94 or 1.00171004 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Incent

Incent’s genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,354 coins. The official website for Incent is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Incent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

