Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) vs. Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Head-To-Head Review

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) and Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Veritex pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Independent Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Veritex pays out 29.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Independent Bank pays out 34.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Veritex has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Independent Bank has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Independent Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Veritex and Independent Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritex 21.03% 6.70% 0.93% Independent Bank 24.99% 7.97% 1.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Veritex and Independent Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritex 0 0 1 1 3.50 Independent Bank 0 1 3 0 2.75

Veritex currently has a consensus target price of $31.50, suggesting a potential downside of 8.67%. Independent Bank has a consensus target price of $84.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.88%. Given Independent Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Independent Bank is more favorable than Veritex.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.2% of Veritex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of Independent Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Veritex shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Independent Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Veritex has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independent Bank has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Veritex and Independent Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritex $408.87 million 4.17 $90.74 million $2.29 15.06 Independent Bank $562.31 million 4.89 $165.18 million $5.62 14.82

Independent Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Veritex. Independent Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veritex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Independent Bank beats Veritex on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing. The company also provides a range of online banking solutions, such as access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment and electronic delivery of customer statements, and ATMs, as well as mobile banking, mail, and personal appointment. In addition, it offers debit cards, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier's checks, and letters of credit; treasury management services, including balance reporting, transfers between accounts, wire transfer initiation, automated clearinghouse origination, and stop payments; and cash management deposit products and services consisting of lockbox, remote deposit capture, positive pay, reverse positive pay, account reconciliation services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 25 full-service branches and one mortgage office located in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex; 12 full-service branches in the Houston metropolitan area; and one branch in Louisville, Kentucky. Veritex Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio includes commercial loans, such as commercial and industrial, asset-based, commercial real estate, commercial construction, and small business loans; consumer real estate loans, including residential mortgages and home equity loans, and loans for the construction of residential properties; and personal loans. It also provides investment management and trust services to individuals, institutions, small businesses, and charitable institutions; Internet and mobile banking services, as well as automated teller machine (ATM) cards and debit cards; and mutual fund shares, unit investment trust shares, general securities, fixed and variable annuities, and life insurance products. As of December 31, 2020, it operates through a network of ninety-six full service and two limited service retail branches, sixteen commercial banking centers, ten investment management offices, and eight mortgage lending centers in Eastern Massachusetts, Greater Boston, the South Shore, and the Cape and Islands, as well as in Worcester County and Rhode Island. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Rockland, Massachusetts.

