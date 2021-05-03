Indorse Token Price Down 5.2% Over Last Week (IND)

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One Indorse Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0386 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Indorse Token has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Indorse Token has a total market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $11,911.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00073781 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00020798 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00073856 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $519.53 or 0.00903310 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $5,774.12 or 0.10039426 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00100011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00046986 BTC.

Indorse Token Coin Profile

Indorse Token is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 coins and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 coins. Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse . Indorse Token’s official website is indorse.io . The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse

According to CryptoCompare, “Indorse is a platform using new models of tokenization and decentralization to change the shape of professional social networking. Indorse uses internal rewards (Indorse Rewards) and a reputation system (Indorse Score) to incentivize members to add their skills / accomplishments and indorse those of others. The core features of the Indorse platform will be implemented through the combination of a few technologies, which include Ethereum, IPFS/Swarm, and Whisper. The Indorse platform will have a serverless, decentralized architecture, with the content and code on IPFS, and the Ethereum blockchain as the computational engine. “

Buying and Selling Indorse Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indorse Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Indorse Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

