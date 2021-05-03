Information Services (TSE:ISV) Rating Increased to Outperform at CIBC

Information Services (TSE:ISV) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a C$32.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$25.00. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ISV. Raymond James upped their price objective on Information Services from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Cormark upped their target price on Information Services from C$22.25 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Information Services from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.
Information Services stock traded up C$1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$26.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,570. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$24.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.41. The stock has a market cap of C$455 million and a PE ratio of 22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.78, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.03. Information Services has a one year low of C$13.49 and a one year high of C$26.08.
About Information Services
Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.
Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?
Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.