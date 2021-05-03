Information Services (TSE:ISV) Rating Increased to Outperform at CIBC

Information Services (TSE:ISV) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a C$32.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$25.00. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ISV. Raymond James upped their price objective on Information Services from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Cormark upped their target price on Information Services from C$22.25 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Information Services from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Information Services stock traded up C$1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$26.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,570. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$24.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.41. The stock has a market cap of C$455 million and a PE ratio of 22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.78, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.03. Information Services has a one year low of C$13.49 and a one year high of C$26.08.

Information Services (TSE:ISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$39.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$37.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Information Services will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Information Services

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

