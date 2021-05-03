Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (IEA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.03) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $391.91 million for the quarter. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%. On average, analysts expect Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IEA opened at $13.18 on Monday. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.70 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

In other Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives news, Director Ocm Fie, Llc sold 8,853,283 shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $148,292,490.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

