Ingredion Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:INGR)

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 3,033 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,492% compared to the average daily volume of 117 call options.

Several brokerages have commented on INGR. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.25.

Get Ingredion alerts:

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $69,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,156. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,502 shares of company stock valued at $132,923. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 568.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingredion stock traded up $1.05 on Monday, hitting $94.46. 484,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,548. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.74. Ingredion has a 12-month low of $68.71 and a 12-month high of $95.00.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Ingredion will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.