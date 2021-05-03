Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Gap Down to $21.33

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.33, but opened at $20.80. Inhibrx shares last traded at $21.45, with a volume of 477 shares traded.

INBX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.27 and a 200-day moving average of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 17,000 shares of Inhibrx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $440,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,709 shares in the company, valued at $6,078,963.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INBX. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $702,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Inhibrx by 409.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 495,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,323,000 after acquiring an additional 397,934 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $917,000. 36.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

