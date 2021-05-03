InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Short Interest Down 21.4% in April

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the March 31st total of 2,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 74,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) by 72.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.38% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IHT traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.47. 1,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,550. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.22. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $4.08.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. InnSuitesÂ® Hotels and Suites has owned real estate and hotels and provided hotel services including management, branding, and reservations to hotels under the brand name ÂInnSuitesÂ trademarked and owned by IHT over 40 years by being innovators for guest needs and recognizing hotel membership demands.

