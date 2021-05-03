Insider Selling: Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) EVP Sells 5,800 Shares of Stock

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total value of $399,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at $896,411.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ALK traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $68.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,181,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,262. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.74.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,247,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $480,866,000 after buying an additional 973,591 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,163,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,501,000 after buying an additional 2,082,579 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,213,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,091,000 after buying an additional 1,836,152 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 2,155.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,659,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,294,000 after buying an additional 2,541,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,412,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,950,000 after buying an additional 41,114 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALK shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.54.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.