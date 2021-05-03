Insider Selling: BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Insider Sells 1,627 Shares of Stock

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,627 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $76,176.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,499.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:BKU traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.32. 363,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,378. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. BankUnited, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,623,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,841,000 after acquiring an additional 273,195 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,946,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,947,000 after acquiring an additional 61,757 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,956,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,618,000 after acquiring an additional 219,789 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,468,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,058,000 after acquiring an additional 218,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,258,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,762,000 after acquiring an additional 38,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

BKU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group downgraded BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Hovde Group upgraded BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BankUnited has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.08.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

