Insider Selling: BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Insider Sells 1,627 Shares of Stock

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,627 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $76,176.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,499.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE:BKU traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.32. 363,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,378. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. BankUnited, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40.
BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,623,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,841,000 after acquiring an additional 273,195 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,946,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,947,000 after acquiring an additional 61,757 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,956,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,618,000 after acquiring an additional 219,789 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,468,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,058,000 after acquiring an additional 218,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,258,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,762,000 after acquiring an additional 38,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.
BKU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group downgraded BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Hovde Group upgraded BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BankUnited has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.08.
About BankUnited
BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.
Featured Article: Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.