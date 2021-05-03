Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $309,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 22nd, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $309,840.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.78, for a total transaction of $327,560.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.99, for a total transaction of $313,980.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.69, for a total transaction of $301,380.00.

On Thursday, March 25th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $285,120.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $292,520.00.

On Thursday, March 4th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $299,580.00.

On Thursday, February 18th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.26, for a total transaction of $352,520.00.

BILL traded down $0.79 on Monday, hitting $153.84. 760,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,693. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.29 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.85.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BILL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bill.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

