Insider Selling: BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) CAO Sells 300 Shares of Stock

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) CAO Richard W. Loving sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $20,082.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,944.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:BWXT traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $67.27. The stock had a trading volume of 334,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,794. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.14 and its 200 day moving average is $60.12. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.60 and a 52 week high of $68.67.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 61.50% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BWXT shares. Maxim Group raised their target price on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 12.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 16.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 21.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 6.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

