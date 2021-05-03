Insider Selling: Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) CEO Sells 928 Shares of Stock

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) CEO Steven Issa sold 928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $32,544.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CUBI stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.96. The stock had a trading volume of 377,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,762. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.02. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.36 and a fifty-two week high of $35.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CUBI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,574,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,166,000 after acquiring an additional 133,435 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 778,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares during the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $7,018,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 358,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 26,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 331,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

