Insider Selling: Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Director Sells 14,374 Shares of Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Director Arve Hanstveit sold 14,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $318,527.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 924,733 shares in the company, valued at $20,492,083.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Arve Hanstveit also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 26th, Arve Hanstveit sold 9,426 shares of Energy Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $207,372.00.
- On Friday, March 12th, Arve Hanstveit sold 25,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $425,000.00.
Shares of Energy Recovery stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $21.36. 291,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,149. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.47. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $22.42. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 1.36.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the first quarter valued at about $660,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Energy Recovery by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Energy Recovery by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,922,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in Energy Recovery by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 160,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.06% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on ERII shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Energy Recovery in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Energy Recovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Recovery has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.
About Energy Recovery
Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.
