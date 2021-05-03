Insider Selling: Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Director Sells 14,374 Shares of Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Director Arve Hanstveit sold 14,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $318,527.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 924,733 shares in the company, valued at $20,492,083.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Arve Hanstveit also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Arve Hanstveit sold 9,426 shares of Energy Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $207,372.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Arve Hanstveit sold 25,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $425,000.00.

Shares of Energy Recovery stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $21.36. 291,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,149. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.47. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $22.42. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $26.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.12 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the first quarter valued at about $660,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Energy Recovery by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Energy Recovery by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,922,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in Energy Recovery by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 160,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ERII shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Energy Recovery in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Energy Recovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Recovery has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

