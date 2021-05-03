Insider Selling: FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) CEO Sells 17,150 Shares of Stock

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total value of $5,153,918.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $14.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $304.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,540,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,970. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.28. The stock has a market cap of $80.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $103.40 and a 1-year high of $305.66.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in FedEx by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth $135,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 4.6% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 8.0% during the first quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 12.1% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.