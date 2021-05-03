Insider Selling: FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Director Mark Tueffers sold 2,000 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $134,400.00.

FSBW stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.97. 1,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $73.62.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.91. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Equities research analysts expect that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in FS Bancorp during the first quarter worth $54,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSBW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on FS Bancorp from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

