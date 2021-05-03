Insider Selling: Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Director Sells 1,079 Shares of Stock

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total transaction of $148,427.24.
Shares of NASDAQ GRMN traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $137.90. 20,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,072. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $142.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.62. The company has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.
Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.06 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.57.
About Garmin
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.
