Insider Selling: Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) VP Sells 3,178 Shares of Stock

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $614,275.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,860.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE HUBB traded up $1.61 on Monday, hitting $193.62. 264,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,848. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $105.34 and a 12 month high of $196.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.03 and a 200-day moving average of $167.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. Hubbell’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.28%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 362.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.75.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.