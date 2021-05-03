Insider Selling: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Director Sells 1,532 Shares of Stock

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 1,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.02, for a total transaction of $266,598.64.

On Thursday, April 29th, Earl Wayne Garrison sold 8,101 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.12, for a total transaction of $1,394,344.12.

On Monday, March 8th, Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total transaction of $7,995,500.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded up $3.34 on Monday, reaching $174.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,498. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.30 and a twelve month high of $178.40.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,287,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $859,229,000 after purchasing an additional 151,703 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3,194.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,074,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $283,523,000 after buying an additional 2,011,819 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,607,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,660,000 after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 935,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,866,000 after purchasing an additional 167,111 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth $115,967,000. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.19.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

