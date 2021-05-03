Insider Selling: Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,913,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of JBL stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,234,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,189. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.27 and its 200 day moving average is $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Jabil by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 621,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,285,000 after purchasing an additional 40,096 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Jabil by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial increased its position in shares of Jabil by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 20,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,210,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JBL shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jabil has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

